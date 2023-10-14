Grimes disputes Elon Musk’s ‘inappropriate’ parental rights lawsuit

Grimes isn’t fazed by Elon Musk’s parental rights lawsuit against her.

As Musk, 52, and Grimes, 35, face off in a mutual lawsuit for the parental rights of their three children, the Canadian musician filed a motion to dismiss Musk’s petition.

Page Six obtained Grimes’s October 6 court filings, in which the Genesis songstress claimed that two of their three children, Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno “Tau” Mechanicus, both 1, have been living with her in California since around December 31st, despite the tech mogul’s claims that they had been living with him in Texas from May to July.

In fact, the mom-of-three estimated that the Space X founder actually only lives in Texas, where he filed the lawsuit, about 46 percent of the time, further alleging that he’s on the West Coast two to three days a week.

Clarifying that she has no substantial ties to Texas, the Oblivion singer expressed that the court’s “assumption of jurisdiction” are “inappropriate” and would violate “fair play and substantial justice.”

The motion to dismiss came just a few days after Insider revealed that Musk sued his on-off ex for custody long before she counter-sued him in mid September, per US Weekly.

In his lawsuit, filed on 8th September, the Tesla CEO expressed his desire to “establish a parent-child relationship” with his children, whom he claimed had been living with him in Texas.

Musk further accused Grimes of moving to California to “circumvent jurisdiction.”

Around the same time, the mother-of-three pleaded with Musk on X (formerly Twitter) to “let me see my son or plz [sic] respond to my lawyer” in a since-deleted post.

Musk has yet to publicly address the issue.