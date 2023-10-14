Francia Raisa teases ‘no beef’ with Selena Gomez on social media

Francia Raisa and Selena just posed together is matching sweatshirts in a bowling arena, for a post on social media.
"Exciting News coming Monday…#nobeefjustsalsa," Raisa, captioned the Friday post, October 13, while their sweatshirts highlighted in block letters, "No Beef Just Salsa."
In the photo, the longtime friends appeared joyful as they teased the statement, a reference to Raisa's recent declaration that there is "no beef" between her and Gomez following a few ups and downs in their friendship.
In a second image, the actors again highlighted the cheeky hoodie by sticking out their tongues and making amusing faces.
Raisa finished off her post by including a picture of a T-shirt bearing the same slogan, and the same message of something "exciting" coming up on Monday.
In 2007, while they were co-starring on Wizards of Waverly Place and Secret Life of the American Teenager, Raisa and Gomez became friend.
Gomez gave rise to rumors of a conflict in November 2022 when she told Rolling Stone that Taylor Swift was her "only friend in the industry."
Raisa shaded the remark by adding a comment and then deleting it, which said, "interesting."
Raisa and Gomez have recently patched up their bond, though.
In fact, in July, Gomez gushed on Instagram about the How I Met Your Father actress, writing, "Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. @franciaraisa." Shortly later, Raisa started following Gomez once more.
