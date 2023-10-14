Super Mario Bros. Game tapped Kevin Afghani for new Nintendo lead: Promo

Super Mario Bros. Game has a new lead for Nintendo’s Mario’s voice.



Longtime Mario voice actor Charles Martinet will hand up the part of the red-capped plumber to Kevin Afghani after Martinet announced his retirement in August. Afghani shared the information on X (formerly Twitter).

“Incredibly proud to have voiced Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Thanks to Nintendo for inviting me into the Flower Kingdom!,” Afghani tweeted.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is described by Nintendo as inviting Mario and his buddies to visit the vibrant Flower Kingdom, which is close to the Mushroom Kingdom.

Unfortunately, their tranquil kingdom is in disarray because King Bowser has changed into a flying castle. In this amazing new adventure, our heroes must now save the day—and the Flower Kingdom!

In addition to voicing Anime Penguin: Red Snow, Afghani has voiced the characters Raditz in Dragon Ball R&R and Arnold in Genshin Impact.

Since Super Mario 64, Martinet had provided the original voice of Mario in all of Nintendo's video games.

“Charles is now moving into the brand-new role of Mario Ambassador,” Nintendo said at Martinet’s retirement from the voice role.

“With this transition, he will be stepping back from recording character voices for our games, but he’ll continue to travel the world sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with you all!”

Watch Super Mario Bros. Wonder's promo with Kevin Afghani's voice over below:



