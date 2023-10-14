Chris Evans shows off wedding ring first time after marriage with Alba Baptista

Chris Evans was spotted wearing his wedding ring for the very first time since his wedding with Alba Baptista, at the Comic Con event in New York.
The picture in color and black and white, was posted by a fan who had the good fortune to meet the Captain America: Civil War hero.
The fan, who goes by @alssiax on X (previously Twitter), captioned her photo with the Marvel actor, "So happy to meet chris evans again."
The 42-year-old actor gave the fan a big smile and put his arm around her as he appeared thrilled to be meeting her.
On his left ring finger, which was hanging sloppily by his side, a peek of his wedding band could also be seen.
The Knives Out actor wore white T-shirt and dark red leggings, adding a brown jacket to complete his look. The actor completed his appearance with a gold necklace and his wedding band.
Last month at their residence in the Boston area, Evans wed Baptista, 26, in a subtle ceremony.
Some of Hollywood's top stars, including Evans' Marvel co-stars Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, and Robert Downey Jr., attended the "beautiful" wedding despite the fact that it was extremely private.
