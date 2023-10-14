Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari denies new relationship, supports upcoming memoir

Britney Spears' estranged husband, stays single and proud for her upcoming memoir The Woman In Me set to drop on October 24, he addressed his personal life and his support for the pop icon's highly anticipated book.

As the paparazzi quizzed Sam about his dating status, he replied with a smile, "No. I'm focused on work right now, so, you know, that's what I'm doing."

With the spotlight firmly on his career, it's clear that Sam Asghari is prioritizing his professional endeavors over romance.

Furthermore, Sam openly expressed his pride for Britney as she prepares to unveil her memoir, indicating that despite their estrangement, he continues to support the Toxic singer's journey and eagerly awaits the release of her tell-all book.

Sam Asghari, who filed for divorce from the 41-year-old pop star Britney Spears just two months ago in August, is shifting his focus towards intensive stunt training and acting.

As he was questioned about his feelings towards Britney's forthcoming memoir during an outing, he reassured, 'No, I've already read it.'

With genuine pride and excitement, he praised her for the hard work she invested in her memoir, calling it a challenging endeavor.

Sam spoke about the process of Britney penning the book, describing it as a 'tough one.' In conclusion, he added, 'I'll be the first one in line to buy it,' showcasing his unwavering support for the singer.

However, Britney's father, Jamie Spears, seems to have a different perspective. According to a source cited by TMZ, he has no intentions of reading the book and remains unfazed by its contents.

The insider explained, "she's already trashed him both in court and on social media, once saying she hoped he'd spend the rest of his life in jail."





