Meghan Markle described as 'political animal', urged to drop royal title

Meghan Markle advised to aim for the presidency dropping her royal title

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who was branded the 'perfect candidate' for US politics, has been advised to aim for the presidency by dropping her royal title.



Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, responding to recent rumours that the Duchess of Sussex was being considered for a Democratic Senate pick, said: "This is exactly where Meghan should be heading. She needs to drop her title, or at least just not use it at all, and make a mark on the political scene."



"I have always admired the fact that she is a strong, independent, campaigning woman. She has given up the Royal platform, which obviously brings global interest, and both she and Harry seem to be struggling somewhat to work out whether they are Hollywood celebrities or just nonworking Royals. This would give Meghan her own clear identity," Bond told OK!.

The expert went on describing Meghan as a "political animal", adding that being a senator would allow her to "use the voice we know she has".

"She strikes me as a perfect candidate: fairly young, passionate, biracial, a feminist with strong opinions. I think the glove fits and she should pursue a political career if that’s what she wants," Bond added.

"Americans love royalty and, even after dropping her title, some of that royal stardust would cling to her," she explained.

The expert continued: "She should go for it. And perhaps aim for the presidency one day. Why not?"