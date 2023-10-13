Israeli bombing kills Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah, wounds others in southern Lebanon

Reuters journalist Issam Abdullah. Instagram @ISSAMABDULLAH

The Reuters news agency on Friday confirmed their videographer Issam Abdallah died as a result of indiscriminate Israeli shelling, which also left several journalists from Al-Jazeera injured in southern Lebanon.

“We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues,” Reuters said in a statement.

Al Jazeera said that cameraperson Elie Brakhya and reporter Carmen Joukhadar were among those wounded.

“The tank shell hit them directly. It was horrible. The situation over there was, I can’t explain, I can’t describe it,” Al Jazeera correspondent Ali Hashem reported from Alma ash-Shaab, who said a team of reporters had been clearly marked as press.

At least six journalists have died in Gaza since Israel started shelling the beleaguered enclave on Saturday following a fatal attack on southern Israel by Hamas, the Palestinian organisation in charge of the region.

This information came from press freedom organisations and media networks.

Tuesday's airstrike claimed the lives of Hisham Alnwajha, Mohammed Subh, and Saeed al-Taweel.

According to the non-profit Journalist Support Committee (JSC) and the Palestinian press freedom organisation MADA, Ibrahim Mohammad Lafi and Mohammad Jarghoun were shot and killed while doing their jobs on Saturday.

Mohammad el-Salhi was shot dead on the border to the east of Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reported on Saturday.