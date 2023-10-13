Phillip Schofield makes first public appearance since Holly Willoughby's exit from This Morning

Phillip Schofield has been spotted for the first time after Holly Willoughby's exit from This Morning amid speculations of mending rift with his former co-host.

Grim-faced Schofield was spotted walking about in West London amid reports that he began patching up his fractured friendship with Willoughby after she left ITV's show this week.

In pictures shared by some media outlets, Schofield was spotted around North London, looking slightly downcast as he went about his day wearing a simple grey sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and a pair of burgundy coloured Converse.



Schofield stepped down from his role as co-host at the same show in May after rumours he and 42-year-old Holly were feuding behind the scenes of the show began to overshadow the show itself.



The 61-year-old, in his statement, claimed he was quitting for the good of the programme and all those who work on it but a week later he admitted to an "unwise, but not illegal" affair with a much younger man who had been a staff member on the show.



The presenter's admission allegedly came at the cost of his friendship with Holly - as he kept it a secret from her and everyone they worked with. In an interview, Schofield claimed he texted Holly to apologise - but said she never replied to him.

Now, Holly has also said goodbye to the show. She made the shock decision for her and her family' and reports have suggested the two former friends have began to reconcile now their time on the iconic ITV daytime show is over.

Last week it was suggested the pair were trying to rebuild their friendship. A source said: "Holly and Phil’s friendship was so close before the events of this year. Phil’s decision to reach out, and the welcome it has been received with by Holly, shows that there is still a bond there. The hope is they can regain some of the ground lost, and support each other again."