Jada Pinkett Smith recalls being shocked when Will Smith called her ‘wife’ at 2022 Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith has recently shared she was left shocked with what Will Smith called her at the 2022 Oscars prior to slap-gate incident.



At the award ceremony, Will smacked Chris after he mocked Jada’s shaved head, which is due to alopecia condition.

In response, Will went to the stage, slapped Chris and returned to his seat after giving strict warning.

“Keep my wife's name out your (expletive) mouth!” recalled Jada.

Speaking on Today’s Hoda Kotb, Jada revealed, “First of all, I'm really shocked because mind you, I'm not there.”

“We haven't called each other husband and wife in a long time. I'm like, 'What is going on right now?’” disclosed the actress.

Following the slapping incident, Jada mentioned, “I'm really worried for Will because I don't know what's going on.”

Jada pointed out that Chris came to her after the joke and apologised to her, adding, “Jada, I meant no harm. I go, ‘Chris, this is about some old. That's all I could think to say, right? And I couldn't really take in his apology.”

Meanwhile, Jada told Hoda that the entire slap-gate at the last year’s Oscars was “out of character for Will”.

“It's not him whatsoever,” she concluded.