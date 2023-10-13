Kylie Jenner reckons her lifestyle might push Timothée Chalamet away from her: Deets inside

File Footage

Kylie Jenner is concerned that her lifestyle will scare Timothée Chalamet away from her.



A source close to Jenner spilled to In Touch, the reality star was nervous to push Chalamet away from her because of her kids and wealth.

“She was concerned that her lifestyle would scare him off in the beginning,” said an insider.

Jenner, who is the mother-of-two, is “beyond rich, famous, and has two kids — she knows there is a lot that comes along with dating her”.

However, the source mentioned, “They have connected more than either of them ever expected.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Dune star did not show any fear of Jenner and everything related to her life.

“He's not intimidated by Kylie's empire,” stated another insider back in June, adding, “They're both so busy with work that when they come together, it's just a good time.”

Chalamet would never want to get in the way of Jenner and her kids.

“He's sensitive and kind,” pointed out the source.

While talking about Chalamet equation with Jenner’s kids, the source revealed, “They adore him and have gotten pretty close to him because he's always at the house and staying over.”

An insider explained, “They've been together now for several months, and while they've flown under the radar, it's quite serious. She spends a lot of time at his place, and vice versa. It's not just some fling.”

“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He's very charming and he makes her laugh, and he's easy to talk to,” claimed an insider.

The source told the outlet, “He's not like any of the other guys she's dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”