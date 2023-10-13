Bad Bunny sends love to his 'haters' amid new album release

Bad Bunny releases highly anticipated album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

Bad Bunny released his highly anticipated album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana on Friday, October 13, 2023.



The album’s name which translates as "nobody knows what will happen tomorrow," reflected upon the unpredictability of Puerto Rican rapper.



Taking to Instagram, Kendall Jenner’s rumoured boyfriend dropped the cover of his album, alongside the titles of the tracks and two pictures with his musician friends.



"Those who love me I love you so much... to my haters I love you the most. NOBODY KNOWS WHAT’S GOING TO HAPPEN TOMORROW don’t listen, enjoy it, this is for you," he captioned the post.



Earlier, the musician whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, released his first single off the album, Un Preview.



During an interview with Vanity Fair in September 2023, the rapper shared his two cents about his commitment to singing in Spanish language only.



"I am never going to [sing in English] just because someone says I need to do it to reach a certain audience," he said.

"It’s not like I hate the idea … It’s just that I feel more comfortable in my own language. I think in Spanish, I feel in Spanish, I eat in Spanish, I sing in Spanish," the singer added.