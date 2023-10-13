Prince William 'angry' as Prince Harry watches 'ruthless exploitation' of Diana

File Footage

Prince William is reportedly fuming over his brother Prince Harry’s association to Netflix after the streaming giant dropped a trailer for the sixth season of its hit show The Crown.



According to a pal close to the Prince of Wales, who spoke to Daily Beast, the royal was 'angry' at Prince Harry silently watching their late mother Princess Diana along with other royal family members being continually exploited on the show.

While The Crown explores an imagined narrative of the dynamics of the royal family, it painted Prince Harry, who has rallied for privacy and truth, as a hypocrite as he signed a multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant.

"William is angry about a lot of things in connection with Harry. His decision to work with Netflix, who have ruthlessly exploited the family, is certainly one of them."

This comes after the pal revealed the Prince of Wales was 'hurt' over the way Princess Diana was shown as a ghost on the show.

"It’s incredibly hurtful to have his mother exploited over and over again in this tawdry fashion by Netflix. He won’t watch it, but he will be totally sickened by it."

