Prince William 'angry' as Prince Harry watches 'ruthless exploitation' of Diana

Prince William is reportedly fuming over his brother Prince Harry’s association to Netflix after the streaming giant dropped a trailer for the sixth season of its hit show The Crown.
According to a pal close to the Prince of Wales, who spoke to Daily Beast, the royal was 'angry' at Prince Harry silently watching their late mother Princess Diana along with other royal family members being continually exploited on the show.
While The Crown explores an imagined narrative of the dynamics of the royal family, it painted Prince Harry, who has rallied for privacy and truth, as a hypocrite as he signed a multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant.
"William is angry about a lot of things in connection with Harry. His decision to work with Netflix, who have ruthlessly exploited the family, is certainly one of them."
This comes after the pal revealed the Prince of Wales was 'hurt' over the way Princess Diana was shown as a ghost on the show.
"It’s incredibly hurtful to have his mother exploited over and over again in this tawdry fashion by Netflix. He won’t watch it, but he will be totally sickened by it."
Kareena Kapoor reveals unique work approaches of Bollywood's megastars, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan
Khloe Kardashian kept Scott Disick close despite his estrangement from Kourtney Kardashian
Prince Harry's demeanour at his latest appearance brought on claims of the Duke being nervous
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage and two children in September
Bebe Rexha will perform three shows in Australia in November
Ben Affleck is currently married to Jennifer Lopez as he co-parents his three children with ex wife Jennifer Garner