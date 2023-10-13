Jada Pinkett Smith’s on-screen kiss with Tommy Davidson saw Will Smith's fury

Will Smith was not happy about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s on-screen kiss with Tommy Davidson

Will Smith was not happy when Jada Pinkett Smith’s co-star kissed her while filming a scene.

The co-star in question, Tommy Davidson, recalled the confrontation during this week’s episode of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, which was triggered after Davidson unexpectedly kissed Jada while they were filming an ending scene for the 1998 show, Woo.

“He came into the trailer and I was sitting down,” Davidson told Sharpe. “He’s standing over me and he’s like, ‘I don’t appreciate that.’ And I’m like, ‘What you talking about? I always know to play it off.”

Davidson further recalled that the Men in Black actor kept repeating that he did not 'appreciate' the move while towering over him, as Jada tried to de-escalate the situation.

However, when the Oscar-winning actor was adamant to “get something off” his chest, Davidson finally stood up for himself and suggested that they talk someplace private so as to not create a scene.

Davidson recalled trying to get some support from Jada, asking her to “tell him” to calm down which eventually led to the altercation ending.

The confrontation came decades before the mom-of-three recently revealed in her upcoming memoir, Worthy, that she and Will have been secretly separated since 2016.