Jada Pinkett Smith claims Tupac Shakur is her ‘soulmate’

Jada Pinkett Smith says Tupac Shakur is ‘soulmate’ from their ‘past lives’

Jada Pinkett Smith believes Tupac Shakur was her ‘soulmate,’ and not just in this life.

In a conversation with Rolling Out’s Christal Jordan published to Instagram on Thursday, Jada discussed the nature of her relationship with the late rapper.

“A soulmate, yeah,” she admitted to Jordan, but further clarified that for her, soulmates don’t necessarily have to be romantic.

“If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think Pac and I have traveled a few together,” she explained. “You know, in various forms.”

However, Jada, who has been married to Will Smith for 26 years, expressed that it “just wasn’t possible” to take her relationship with Shakur to the next level.

Instead, the chemistry between the childhood best friends was solely and mutually “friendship-love” chemistry, not romantic.

“It’s almost like God made us that way,” she said, musing that they were destined to be a “dynamic duo” but were never “going to be able to get together, because that just wasn’t the purpose.”



Jada and Shakur met while attending Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland in the mid-80s, and remained close friends up until his murder in 1996 when he was just 25 years old.

Jada talked more about her relationship with the Dear Mama emcee in her upcoming brutally honest memoir, Worthy, in which she also revealed that she and husband-of-26 years have actually been secretly separated since 2016.

Meanwhile, the Men in Black actor, who tied the knot with Jada one year after Shakur’s death, has admitted to feeling “jealous” of the friends’ relationship on a 2020 episode of The Breakfast Club.