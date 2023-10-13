Cardi B receives 3 Hermès 'bag'-luscious gifts valued $500K from Offset: SEE

Cardi B's 31st birthday celebration took an opulent turn, thanks to her doting husband Offset.

The rapper couple commemorated the special day at Delilah in West Hollywood, and it was Offset's grand gesture that left Cardi in tears.

During their dinner, Offset presented her with an extravagant trio of Hermes bags, collectively valued at nearly $500,000.

Cardi's joy was palpable as she eagerly unwrapped the stack of three orange boxes, each containing a highly sought-after Hermes bag.

The excitement was unmistakable as she pulled out the first gift, a dazzling $92,000 hot pink crocodile Kelly bag, while her plunging red dress showcased her ample cleavage.

The surprises continued as Cardi B received a particularly rare Faubourg Birkin bag, affectionately described as her "favorite" and boasting a price tag exceeding $298,000.

Her emotional journey reached its peak with the unveiling of the third gift, a gold-colored crocodile Birkin, retailing at approximately $72,000.

The combined value of these luxurious birthday presents brought the grand total to an astounding $462,975, showcasing Offset's dedication to making Cardi's milestone birthday an unforgettable one

Cardi B shared a video on her Instagram account showcasing her husband's dedication to making her birthday extra special.

He had thousands of rose petals, a heart-shaped arrangement, and an abundance of balloons brought into their home to surprise her on this momentous occasion.

Cardi B's extravagant 31st birthday.

She expressed her deep affection for her husband, stating, "You always go beyond for me.

"I love your skin, I love your face, I love your body, your ankles, I love your soul, I love your heart, I love your fart, I love your faith, I love your talent, I will BITE anybody for you."