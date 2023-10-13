Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak date night spotted at exclusive LA club

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's dinner date at LA's exclusive club.

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, recently enjoyed a relaxed dinner outing at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows, a private members-only club situated in West Hollywood.

The pair, whose enduring friendship and past romantic involvement have been a subject of fascination for fans over the years, were captured in a casual yet cheerful mood as they exited the upscale hotspot.

Mindy Kaling sported a warm smile as she followed B.J. outside.

She elegantly layered her outfit to combat the crisp autumn air, donning an edgy black leather jacket, cropped jeans, and a lace top beneath her coat.

The dynamic duo's close friendship has endured since their time together on The Office, where they portrayed the characters Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard, who shared a tumultuous yet magnetic on-screen relationship.

B.J. presented Mindy with the Norman Lear Achievement Award at the Producers Guild Awards earlier this year, offering insights into their unique relationship and their shared experience as writers.

He described their past as a "tumultuous, romantic, toxic, boundary-less mess," which intriguingly translated into comedic chemistry that caught the attention of show producers, leading to more scenes together.

She fondly remarked, "He's remained my closest friend throughout my entire career. He's seen all the ups and downs, and it just means the world to me.

I am so lucky that my favorite writer is also my best friend. I love you."