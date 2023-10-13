Priscilla Presley reunites with granddaughters Riley, Harper, and Finley for night out

Priscilla Presley cherishes quality time with granddaughters after a difficult year.

Priscilla Presley, the iconic former wife of Elvis Presley, recently showcased the harmonious atmosphere in her household during an enjoyable sushi night out with her three lovely granddaughters: Riley Keough, and the twins, Finley and Harper Lockwood.

The family gathering took place in Malibu on a pleasant Wednesday evening.

The 78-year-old matriarch, Priscilla, extended her warm hospitality to her beloved family at the renowned Nobu restaurant.

This family outing follows the heartening news that the Presley family has resolved their dispute regarding Lisa Marie Presley's will, demonstrating that the bonds of family triumph over adversity.

Priscilla radiated timeless elegance in a stylish black bomber jacket, a charming polka dot top, and matching black pants.

She completed her ensemble with a designer handbag as she exited the celebrated eatery, embodying the epitome of grace and sophistication.

Riley Keough is the daughter of Lisa Marie and Danny Keough. Keeping it casual yet chic, Riley sported a long black robe coat and open-toed sandals, proving that style runs in the family.

The adorable twins, just 14 years old, brought up the rear in their own fashion-forward styles.

Harper graced the evening with a darling floral minidress paired with trendy Adidas sneakers, while Finley looked effortlessly fashionable in an olive green dress, high heels, and a navy jacket.