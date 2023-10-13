Jennifer Lawrence spends quality time with husband Cooke Maroney: Photos

Jennifer Lawrence has recently spent quality time with her husband Cooke Maroney on their dinner date in Manhattan on Wednesday night.

Ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary on October 19, Lawrence and Maroney, who share 20-month-old son, were spotted on a stroll in Manhattan while holding hands.

In the photos shared by Dailymail.com, the Oscar winner could be seen wearing a large red sweater, blue jeans and a pair of flats as Maroney walked with his arm around her shoulder.

Lawrence’s husband looked dapper in a black sweater, white T-shirt and black jeans.

Earlier in 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, The Hunger Games star shared that daily “housekeeping tasks are some of her favourite parts as a married couple”.

“I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him. I don't know why but it fills me with a lot of joy,” she remarked.

Lawrence stated, “I think maybe because it's almost a metaphor for marriage. 'Okay, we've got this list. These are the things we need. Let's work together and get this done’.”

Meanwhile, the couple got engaged in February 2019 and later tied the knot in October 2019.

Speaking on Naked with Catt Sadler podcast in 2019, Lawrence mentioned, “I don’t know, I started with the basics. ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know.”

“He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honoured to become a Maroney,” she declared.