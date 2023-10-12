Taylor Swift joined by Adam Sandler and His Daughters at Eras Film Premiere

File Footage

Taylor Swift welcomed celebrity-fans at the premiere of her Eras Tour concert movie.



The Anti-Hero singer made sure to greet Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie as well as his children Sunny, 14, and Sadie Sandler, 17, who are both Swifties.

Taylor can be seen rushing to the Sandler family's row in the theater and giving them all embraces in a footage from the premiere shared on X, now known as Twitter, as supporters cheered, "I love you Taylor!"

Sadie and Sunny may be the family's biggest Taylor Swift fans, but Adam has shown he is just as big a fan. The Uncut Gems star was seen watching "Karma" as hard as the rest of his family in a TikTok video released by Today on October 12.

The Grammy winner has long been a favorite of the Sandler sisters. Together with their father, Sadie and Sunny covered Taylor's song "Lover" in 2019 and changed the lyrics to make it a Hanukkah anthem for a charitable event.



"We could leave the Hanukkah lights up ‘til January," the You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah actresses sang. "This is our place, we make the rules."