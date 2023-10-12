 
close
Thursday October 12, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston goes bare for segment in The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston displays her body on The Morning Show

By Web Desk
October 12, 2023
Jennifer Aniston goes bare for segment in The Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston goes bare for segment in The Morning Show

The newest edition of The Morning Show on Apple+ featured Jennifer Aniston in her most undressed state.

The 54-year-old actress covered her modesty during the steamy bedroom scene by lying on top of her co-star Jon Hamm.

According to the tangle of their sheets underneath them, Alex (played by Jennifer) passionately wakes Paul Marks (played by Jon) up in the video after a night of raucous pleasure.

In addition to seeing Jon's chiselled side profile, viewers also get to see Jennifer's rare. Alex spoke to Paul in what seemed to be a tight and hard-hitting interview before their evening together, which ended in an X-rated s*x scene between the two, and it was obvious that the two were attracted to one another.

After witnessing the events, fans were in a frenzy, with one posting on X, formerly Twitter. 

"After today's episode I've come to the conclusion that seeing a romcom with Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm is not a want, IT'S A NEED!!" A second added: "Oh my God! Jennifer Aniston! @themorningshow thanks for this scene between Alex and Paul ! Jen Ani, you’re soooo hot!"