Jennifer Aniston goes bare for segment in The Morning Show

The newest edition of The Morning Show on Apple+ featured Jennifer Aniston in her most undressed state.

The 54-year-old actress covered her modesty during the steamy bedroom scene by lying on top of her co-star Jon Hamm.

According to the tangle of their sheets underneath them, Alex (played by Jennifer) passionately wakes Paul Marks (played by Jon) up in the video after a night of raucous pleasure.

In addition to seeing Jon's chiselled side profile, viewers also get to see Jennifer's rare. Alex spoke to Paul in what seemed to be a tight and hard-hitting interview before their evening together, which ended in an X-rated s*x scene between the two, and it was obvious that the two were attracted to one another.

After witnessing the events, fans were in a frenzy, with one posting on X, formerly Twitter.

"After today's episode I've come to the conclusion that seeing a romcom with Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm is not a want, IT'S A NEED!!" A second added: "Oh my God! Jennifer Aniston! @themorningshow thanks for this scene between Alex and Paul ! Jen Ani, you’re soooo hot!"