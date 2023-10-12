Meghan Markle begins 'new chapter' with Prince Harry in 'symbolic' move

File Footage





Meghan Markle seemingly allowed her husband Prince Harry to take the spotlight in their latest appearance in New York.

As per body language expert Darren Stanton, while speaking to OK!, the Duchess of Sussex made her new behaviour apparent in her outfit choice as the former actress decided on wearing the colour white in an attempt to 'step back'.

"Meghan wore white on a couple of appearances during the Invictus Games, where her body language showed how she took a step back for Harry to take the lead, which matches the meaning of wearing white," Stanton said.

"She was there alongside her husband, but very much wanting him to take control as she knows how much the games mean to him. She wanted to come across as supportive and calm - being there for him."

He went on to add that the colour signified a 'new chapter' in Meghan’s life.

"White is the colour of purity. It’s to show a new chapter and go into something with a fresh mind. It’s to say, 'I know what I’m doing, I know myself, and everything is clear to me.' It denotes that Meghan is in a good place and wants to start over," he explained.

"When Meghan wears white it’s to take away the attention on her. She’s making a lowkey statement here, where she wants to say, 'This isn’t about me.'"