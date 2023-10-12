Hugh Jackman mourns split from Deborra-Lee Furness amid dating rumours

Hugh Jackman, despite rumours to the contrary, insiders claim that he is not planning to resume dating and is instead still "mourning" and "processing" his divorce from wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

In a joint statement released last month, the Wolverine actor revealed that he and his wife had "chosen to separate to pursue our own growth" and that their 27-year marriage was coming to an end.

Hugh is reportedly putting himself back out there, but despite reports to the contrary, an insider has exclusively told DailyMail that he is not in a rush to find love again.

The insider stated: "Hugh and Deborra have tremendous respect for each other and want to see each other do well in life, whether that is in their careers, love life, and everything else that hits their plate."

"Hugh is not against dating or against being put together with someone that friends might think is right for him, but he is also still processing life without the woman he has been with for decades," the insider continued.

"He is in that lull period where he is still mourning the break-up, looking to dive into work to get his mind removed from it, flattered that a new love life could happen in the future and also, he loves the fact that he could do absolutely nothing at all."

They continued: "The options he has are exciting and scary, he wants to respect Deborra's feelings and his feelings, and he also wants to respect the feelings of someone he would get involved with."

"Sure, he is interested in dating, but he also wants to give it his 100 per cent attention and not half-ass it if and when that comes about."

The insider further spilled about the Deadpool 3 actor, "He wants to approach that part of life with the best of intentions, he's not looking to be a playboy."