Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's meaningful message describes their policy

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who attended a mental health panel in New York this week, have broken their silence on 'human suffering' amid Israel-Hamas war.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a very crucial and meaningful statement, condemning "all acts of terrorism" following the attacks.

Prince William's younger brother Harry and his wife Meghan's selection of words described their policy on the ongoing crisis that shook the world.

On Harry and Meghan's Archewell website, a post under the title "With Heavy Hearts” states: "At the Archewell Foundation, with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality."



Meghan and Harry's statement continues: "We are supporting our partners and organisations on the front lines in Israel to provide the urgent aid needed, and to help all innocent victims of this unconscionable level of human suffering."

Meghan And Harry reiterated their vows to focus on helping the suffering community as they remained reluctant to make any political commentary on the situation.

The US-based couple's statement comes after King Charles, as well as Prince William Princess Kate's separate messages on the ongoing situation.



The couple precisely explained that they condemn all acts of terrorism and brutality.