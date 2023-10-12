Kanye West wife Bianca Censori was 'hesitant' about marrying rapper

Kanye West is believed to have “manipulated” new wife Bianca Censori into marriage.

It was recently reported that the Donda rapper tied the knot with his former employee, so they could be “intimate” following his vow to abstain from it before marriage.

The pair was also confirmed to have gotten legally married in California in December, only a month after West finalized his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Speaking to The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Alderson said, "This could be a way for him to control the relationship and impose his own values on Bianca rather than genuinely changing his views."

She went on to suggest that the Yeezy mogul must have wanted to “secure her loyalty and commitment,” hence rushed the marriage.

Alderson also said Censori could’ve been “hesitant about the idea.”

The expert continued: “Once married, Kanye may have felt more secure and able to control the dynamics of their relationship, including how she dresses and behaves,” alluding to a report claiming the rapper has prohibited the Architect from “ever speaking again.”

Giving an insight to another potential reason why Kanye was in a rush to re-marry, Alderson claimed it “might just be a way [for Kanye] to spite [Kim].”

"He isn't above using dirty tactics to get back at people, and marrying someone so soon after his divorce from Kim could be seen as a power play,” added Alderson.