'Grim-faced' Prince Harry reminds fans of his exit from royal family

'Grim-faced' Prince Harry reminds fans memory of his exit from royal family

Prince Harry, who's in New York to attend a summit with his wife Meghan Markle this week, has renewed the memory of his exit from the royal family with his angry and aggressive look in front of the camera.



The Duke of Sussex's gloomy facial expressions at the World Mental Health Day Festival have been compared to his sad demeanour in the weeks before Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working members of the royal family in 2020.

King Charles III's younger son Harry, who looks lively and in full of himself during his solo public appearance, looked 'haunted' during his most recent public event for World Mental Health Day with his wife Meghan in New York this week.

The Duke's eyes look "haunted", a body language expert has claimed. He appeared "much more serious" while hosting his first in-person Archewell Foundation's event alongside the Duchess, who was in contrast showing off "active smiles", according to body language specialist Judi James.

Judi analysed the couple's appearance in NYC earlier this week on October 10 where they both took to the stage in front of an audience at the event, raising awareness on how to make social media a safer space for both parents and children.

"Harry’s eye expression looks haunted, as it did during his last few weeks before he quit the UK. The subject on the agenda seems to be one that he might find personally troubling and emotive. He appears much more serious and even grim-faced, which could be an announcement gesture for his planned approach to the subject." Judi told Express UK.

The expert claimed that former actress Meghan portrayed a "very contrasting" look to her husband Harry at the summit.