Prince Harry ‘frustrated’ with Meghan Markle’s tactics in New York

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared to be sending two very different signals as they made their first appearance in New York, five months after their ‘car chase’ incident.

The couple addressed the audience during the Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit on Tuesday as part of Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival.

The former Suits actress was “beaming” while Harry appeared “frustrated,” per body language expert Darren Stanton.

“We can see in a number of photos from the New York conference that she’s beaming. She’s got a big smile on but he’s looking like someone stole his sweets,” Stanton told Express.co.uk.

“His eyebrows are down and pulled together, displaying frustration and anger and you think ‘why is Meghan displaying joy and happiness and he’s not?’”

Explaining the reason behind the demeanour of the couple, the expert shared the “fundamental reason” being Meghan’s struggles “to find a purpose so she almost tags onto Harry’s coattails.”

Stanton opined that Harry finds the attitude “frustrating” because he’s “trying to achieve certain things but with her there, his message gets diluted and it’s almost like having to share airtime, even though it’s his wife.”

Although, the expert pointed out that there was “no indication of any bitterness” between the couple.

He added that the couple’s love and adoration for each other is “authentic”, but “we do see a degree of frustration and angst coming from Harry when Meghan is around.”