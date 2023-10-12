Gigi Hadid supports rumoured beau Bradley Cooper’s two-decade sobriety

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper won’t be sipping on wine and champagne on their dates.

In fact, the supermodel is making some major lifestyle changes to accommodate her rumoured new beau’s near-two-decades long sobriety.

A source told Daily Mail on Wednesday that Hadid is “supportive of [Bradley’s] sobriety, which is crucial to him.”

The source also commented on the single parents’ compatibility vis-à-vis their young daughters, saying, “Gigi is a good mother to Khai, and Bradley finds this very appealing.”

Earlier this year, The Hangover alum opened up about his struggles with substance use on season 2 of National Geographic’s Running Wild With Bear Grylls episode.

When the British adventurer asked Cooper if he’d had some wild years early in his career, Cooper responded, “In terms of alcohol and drugs, yeah. But that had nothing to do with fame, though.”

The Star is Born actor further revealed that he has been sober for 19 years.

“I was lucky. I got sober at 29 years old, and I’ve been sober for 19 years. I was very lucky,” he acknowledged.

Now, as the nine-time-Oscar nominee explores new romance with the Victoria’s Secret Angel, sources say he appreciates Hadid’s thoughtfulness and compassion.