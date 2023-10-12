Scarlett Johansson lauds Pamela Anderson’s ‘powerful’ move at Paris Fashion Week

Scarlett Johansson praised Pamela Anderson for making a ‘powerful statement’ as she went makeup-free during Paris Fashion Week.

The Black Widow star, 38, talked about the confidence Anderson exuded during her appearance breaking away from tradition in an interview with PopSugar.

“I think it is definitely different to see somebody that’s in the public eye, a woman in the public eye, go to a fashion show or big event with no makeup on,” Johansson shared.

“It’s just very different from what we’re used to. It’s a powerful message for women to see that, whether they follow suit or whatever the effect is, in the zeitgeist. It’s powerful for women to see other women rejecting standard beauty norms.”

The Lost in Translation star also recalled her insecurities with her skin during her teen years well into her early 20s.

“The conversation on set [was] about lighting and hiding your bad skin,” she said. “The conversation between the director and the makeup artist and the cinematographer and the lighting person. I remember it was so, so mortifying.”

Meanwhile, Anderson, 56, explained her bold decision to forgo makeup in Vogue France.

“I don’t know, something just kind of came over me and I was dressing in these beautiful clothes and I thought, ‘I don't want to compete with the clothes,’” she said. “I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. I feel like it's just freedom. It’s a release.”