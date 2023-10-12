Guns N Roses' Duff McKagan ‘not worried’ about AI takeover in music

Guns N Roses bassist Duff McKagan take on rising AI in music industry

Guns N Roses bassist Duff McKagan remains unfazed amid the ongoing hype of AI in the music industry.

The American musician, 59, shrugged off the idea of AI taking over the music scene and remained steadfast that it's not going to take away his “creativity.”

The bassist said he does not “pay attention” to the increasing usage of AI within music productions.

He spoke out on In Conversation livestream and said, “You're gonna always have guys like me who [have] just got their middle finger up. They're gonna just keep creating and not even pay attention to it, really. I don't pay attention to it. I'm not worried about it. It's not gonna affect my creativity.”

Nevertheless, music is something that cannot be created without emotion; it emerges from deep feelings, and that's precisely what Duff discussed when sharing how he draws inspiration for his upcoming album.

“I’ve got a really good situation at home… having that kind of ease at home and that support has really done wonders for me." Duff who is set to release his third solo album Lighthouse on October 20 shared.

“That tenderness and that passion and that sense of roundedness and love and harmony, allied with that deep sort of punk rock sensibility [has] created this incredible, unique sound on Lighthouse," he added.