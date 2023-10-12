Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence on Palestinian-Israel conflict

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle breaks silence on Palestinian-Israel conflict

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken out on the current conflict between Palestine and Israel.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement through their Archewell Foundation on the website, entitled: “With Heavy Hearts.”

"At The Archewell Foundation, with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality,” the statement began.

They continued: “We are supporting our partners and organizations on the frontlines in Israel to provide the urgent aid needed, and to help all innocent victims of this unconscionable level of human suffering."

The statement comes shortly after a rep for Prince William and Princess Kate revealed the couple is “profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days.”

Meanwhile, King Charles is also said to be “extremely concerned” about the events taking place, and has “asked to be kept actively updated,” according to the monarch’s spokesperson.