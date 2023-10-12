Kim Kardashian faces backlash for Palestine-Israel conflict post: ‘Do your research’

Kim Kardashian broke her silence on the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict as she reflected on her Armenian heritage, and the traumas of her forefathers.

The reality star, 42, wrote a lengthy message on Instagram on Wednesday to her “Jewish friends and family” to show her support.

“I have heard about how scared you feel during this time. And I want you to know you are not alone in this,” the mom of four added. “My heart is breaking seeing the videos of these babies and families being terrorized and murdered in front of the whole world!”

In her comments she talked about how as an Armenian, she is “particularly sensitive to these issues because I have been talking about the Armenian Genocide for years.”

She explained that “after months of blockade with minimal media coverage and no external support, Armenians are the victims of an ethical cleansing themselves in Artsakh.”

She continued, “They are in this moment also suffering from an extreme humanitarian crisis, and there are still prisoners of war being held captive or missing.”



However, the internet slammed Kardashian for not being well-informed enough on the matter to make a comment. While the IG comments were turned off on the posts, users took to others posts to comment and to Twitter as well.

“A message just to your Jewish friends? Smh what about the Muslim and Christian Palestinians who’ve been facing genocide?” wrote one on IG.

“Girl if you so sensitive about it DO YOUR RESEARCH,” said another.

“What you wrote about Armenians could have literally been said about the Palestinians. Shocked that you chose to double down on the dehumanization of Palestinians to ignore our long standing suffering.”

Another added, “kim kardashian says she’s sensitive to those affected by ethnic cleansing and genocide but ultimately siding with israel… brain dead”

On Twitter, a user wrote, “Being an Armenian and not recognizing the same genocide Palestinians have been living through the past 70 years is just shameful, ignorant and embarrassing.”

“girl you’re embarrassing af. you’re Armenian—Palestinians are in the middle of a literal ongoing GENOCIDE,” a user wrote on social media.