Cher says ‘it’s my job’ to ‘help my kids amid son kidnapping allegations

Cher has come clean against the allegations about getting her son kidnapped.

The 77-year-old single addressed the allegations leveled at her by estranged wife of her younger son Elijah Blue Allman, Marieangela King, in a conversation with People.

As per the divorce papers filed by King, it was alleged that Cher hired four men to kidnap Elijah from a New York City hotel room in an apparent intervention in November 2022.

“That rumor is not true,” she affirmed, refusing to speak further on the issue.

However, the After All singer went on to note that it’s her job as a mother to “to try to help my children” in the wake of the musician’s substance abuse problems.

“Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is,” she continued, adding: “But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them.”

Cher, who shares Elijah with late rocker Gregg Allman, hinted at estrangement with her kid, saying, "I could fill a . . . I don’t even know, something gigantic with what I don’t know [about parenting].

“I just keep trying,” the singer added.