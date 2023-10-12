Taylor Swift surprises fans with an early premiere of ‘Eras Tour’ movie

Taylor Swift is ready to give her Swifties an extra treat as she announced an early release of her Eras Tour movie and have additional showtimes.

The 12-time Grammy-winner, 33, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, October 11, where she broke the news alongside a photo holding a custom Eras Tour cup.

“PREMIERE DAY,” she wrote. “Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but … Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand, we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in … TOMORROW,” the Anti-Hero singer continued.

“We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10am tomorrow morning. And it’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world,” Swift revealed.



The Lavender Haze singer concluded the message with some gratitude to her fans. “I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. Getting in the car now…”

News of the early showtimes came hours before the film’s Los Angeles premiere, which Swift attended alongside a group of lucky fans.

Swift sported a Cinderella-esque dress in blue, an homage to her upcoming rerecord of 1989 (Taylor’s Version).