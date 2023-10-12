Billy Ray Cyrus and fiancée Firerose announce marriage with ‘ethereal celebration’

Billy Ray Cyrus and his fiancée, Australian musician Firerose revealed that they tied the knot, in what appears to be an intimate wedding, on Tuesday, October 10.

The newly-wedded couple took to their Instagram to share a joint statement about their nuptials.

“10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined,” they couple wrote in the caption alongside a carousel of images from the ceremony.

“For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!” while adding a heart and infinity emoji.

In the wedding photos, the Achy Breaky Heart musician, 62, was dressed in a Versace tuxedo and sporting his signature braids. Meanwhile, the Aussie singer, 34, was wearing a white Laura Rudovic wedding gown with lace detailing.



The wedding comes almost a year after the couple sparked engagement rumours in September; with Billy later revealing he had proposed the month before.

The two connected in 2021 after teaming up for a musical collaboration together.

Prior to his relationship with Firerose, Billy was previously married to Tish Cyrus from 1993 to 2022. The exes share three children together: Miley, 31, Braison, 29, and Noah, 23. Billy also adopted Tish’s two children, Brandi, 36, and Trace, 34.

Meanwhile, Tish tied the knot with Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell in August.