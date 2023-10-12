Ryan Seacrest ‘clogged’ Kris Jenner’s bathroom, recalls story with Kelly Ripa

Ryan Seacrest recalls story with Kelly Ripa when he ‘clogged’ Kris Jenner’s bathroom

Ryan Seacrest recalled the funny and embarrassing story when he left Kris Jenner’s “clogged” toilet in “panicked” state.



This week, Seacrest reconnected with Kelly Ripa, his former Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host, and she pleaded with him to retell the incident on their latest episode of Ripa’s SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera,” a story that he had previously told on a 2019 episode of their talk show.

“I was in the powder room, the toilet was contemporary, and [it’s an] all black toilet,” he reminisced.

As the star noted that there are numerous cameras in the "common areas" of Jenner's house, he admitted that he first worried that there might be one in her bathroom.

“So I was there, and I rushed over and did what I needed to do, and found that toilet paper was put where it needed to be put and the water level began to rise, and I clogged the toilet,” he began.

The American Idol host claimed that when he saw that the toilet water had "overflowed up to the seat level," he "panicked" and began sweating with tension.

“Then it began to settle down, but I quickly got out,” Seacrest, 48, concluded.

Seacrest further unveiled some kore details when Ripa, 53, spilled that the host had to “retrieve” what he “put in [the toilet].”

One of her co-hosts then humorously inquired that if there was a “ladle involved.”

“It wasn’t a ladle! It was the toilet ring cleaner that I used,” Seacrest explained. “There was a utensil that was convenient. It wasn’t a ladle. You think I’m walking around with my Swiss Army Knife carrying around my ladle? It was the toilet ring cleaner!”

After commending Seacrest for his openness, Ripa assured him that "everyone has experienced that moment in their lives."