Kate Middleton, Prince William release statement on Israel-Hamas war

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a statement as Israel-Palestine conflict reignited over the weekend.



"The Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days," a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said.

The statement, issued on behalf of the couple, was shared on their official social media accounts, saying "Their Royal Highnesses hold all the victims, their families, and their friends in their hearts and minds. Those the Prince of Wales met in 2018 overwhelmingly shared a common hope--that of a better future."

"In the midst of such terrible sufferings, The Prince and Princess continue to share that hope without reservation," they added.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson also shared a statement on behalf of the King, saying: "King Charles is extremely concerned about, and he has asked to be kept actively updated. His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak."



Both Charles and William have paid historic visits to Israel and Palestine in recent years, with Charles becoming the highest-ranking royal to make an official visit to the region when he was Prince of Wales in January 2020. During his time there he acknowledged the hardships that Palestinians have faced and said he wished them "freedom, justice and equality" in the future.