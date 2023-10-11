Scarlett Johannson dishes on how Pilates helps her stay fit as she turns 40

Scarlett Johansson has recently elaborated on how she stays fit before turning 40.



Speaking to Stylist, the Black Widow actress revealed she looks after her mental health along with her physical health.

“For me, wellness is a huge part of my mental wellbeing,” said the 38-year-old actress.

Scarlett stated, “I try and do some sort of exercise around four days a week if I can.”

“I've been doing Pilates for the last eight years or so, and I've found it to be amazing,” continued The Avengers star.

Sharing her exercise routine, Scarlett mentioned, “I used to mostly just lift weights, but at some point, my recovery wasn't what it used to be, you now.”

“I think it's just getting older and having my body change – but Pilates really helped me feel better in all ways,” remarked the Lucy actress.

Scarlett explained, “I do classes with a couple of different instructors, and I've been incorporating some weightlifting a little bit more again. I think I'm better at it now because of Pilates.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Scarlett also reflected on her struggles with skin issues.

“I struggled with acne forever. My brother actually just showed me photos of myself at a family thing when I was probably 19 or 20, and my skin quality is completely different,” disclosed the Asteroid City actress.

Scarlett pointed out that she “used to wear concealer to work in the morning, even though somebody was about to put make-up on my face”.

At the time, the actress would use “every product she was prescribed and saw in the media”.

However later on, she began moisturising, and within a week my skin was completely different in her mid-20s.

As a result, Scarlett has now launched skincare brand The Outset for all skin types.