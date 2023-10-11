King Charles issues statement on Israel-Palestine conflict

King Charles breaks silence on Israel-Palestine conflict

British King Charles III has issued his statement on ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian, expressing his concern over loss of precious lives.

The 74-year-old monarch, who made an historic first visit to Israel and Palestine in 2020, is "extremely concerned" about the conflict and has asked to be kept abreast of developments.



The King is "appalled" by the "barbaric acts of terrorism" in the region, Buckingham Palace has said.

A Palace spokesman said it was "a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about, and he has asked to be kept actively updated".



He added: "His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak. His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism Israel."

In January 2020, the King, then Prince of Wales, sympathised with the Palestinian people, speaking of the hardships they face and saying he wished them "freedom, justice and equality" in the future. He was speaking during an historic first visit to the West Bank, when he walked through Bethlehem with Muslim and Christian leaders.