Paris Hilton reflects on her life after becoming a mother to baby boy Phoenix

Paris Hilton has recently reflected on her life as a mother to eight-month baby boy Phoenix, whom she shared with husband Carter Reum.



In a new interview with PEOPLE about upcoming Be an Icon, the TV personality gave a peek into her life and how it’d changed after her baby.

“Phoenix is just my world,” said the 42-year-old.

Paris stated, “He is the most beautiful little baby boy. He's growing up so fast, but he has just made my life feel so complete.”

“I just feel like the luckiest girl in the world every single day for this beautiful family that I have,” she added.

Sharing her experience of motherhood, Paris explained, “It's just how much love I could have for someone. I thought I knew what love was with my husband, but as soon as I met my baby, it's just this love on another level.”

“He has just changed my life in every way,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Paris and her husband welcomed their Phoenix on January 16 via surrogacy.

Lately, Paris disclosed that she and her husband take Phoenix to music classes, “which he loves, and have been giving him swimming lessons at their home”.

“He's laughing, he's starting to sit up on his own, and we just started feeding him solid foods a few months ago. So, we're getting ready for him to start talking and walking and turning into a toddler,” she mentioned.