Jada Pinkett, Will Smith's son makes big claim in resurfaced video

Jada Pinkett Smith, who left her fans in shock as she revealed that she and her husband Will Smith have been separated since 2016, was proposed by late rapper Tupac Shakur.



Jada Pinkett, in a clip from her forthcoming NBC News primetime special with Hoda Kotb, has revealed that she and husband Will Smith have been living “completely separate lives” since 2016, saying they had not previously gone public with their separation because they were not "ready yet," adding that they are "still trying to figure out between the two of us, how to be in partnership."

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's son Jaden Smith, in a resurfaced interview, made shocking revelations about her mom's relationship with her childhood friend rapper Tupac Shakur, who was killed in 1996.



Jaden, in an old interview, revealed the one of hip-hop's most acclaimed rappers, who was gunned down at the age of 25, once proposed to his mom Jada Pinkett Smith.



In response to the question, the rapper acknowledged that he didn’t understand "how people feel” about his parents until he “went out into the world".

Jada Pinkett Smith previously admitted she did have an affair with singer August Alsina while married to Will Smith during a bombshell tell-all confessional.

The actress made the revelation about her relationship with the singer in presence of her husband when the couple sat down for an intimate conversation on her Facebook show, Red Table Talk, where she revealed how the relationship took place.

