Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield to host new show together in future?

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby may give big surprise to fans

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who are not as close as they once were, ,may surprise fans by presenting a new show together in future as both of them have said goodbye to This Morning over different reasons.

Willoughby - who made shock announcement of quitting the ITV show on Tuesday over alleged kidnap plot - and Schofield - who left the same show after admitting to having had an "unwise but not illegal" affair with a younger male colleague - were once best friends and shared hosted This Morning for 14 years together. The two had reportedly not spoken for five months.

Now, Schofield is said to be back in touch with his former co-host having offered her his support following reports that she was the planned target of a kidnap and murder plot. Willoughby, who has three young children with TV producer Dan Baldwin, is now receiving 24-hour police protection at her London home.



Phil’s decision to reach out, and the welcome it has been received with by Holly, shows that there is still a bond between the tow former co-hosts, giving fans reason to think about their future reunion for a big show.



There are speculations that Willoughby and Schofield, who put on brave faces as they appeared back on This Morning last week, could bring their heartbroken fans' smiles back with their likely future move as the may co-host another big show together.