Drake, 21 Savage set their eyes on Grammy Gold with ‘Her Loss’

Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album, Her Loss, has been submitted for consideration for the 2024 Grammy Awards, according to a source close to the situation.

The album was released in November 2022 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, becoming Drake's eleventh number-one album and 21 Savage's second.



Her Loss is one of the most anticipated rap albums of the year, and its submission for the Grammys is a sign that Drake and 21 Savage are confident in the album's quality.

The album has been praised for its chemistry between the two rappers, its catchy melodies, and its honest and reflective lyrics.

Drake and 21 Savage have both been nominated for Grammys in the past, but neither artist has won a Grammy in a major category. Her Loss is their best chance yet to win a Grammy, and it is likely to be a strong contender in the rap categories.

In addition to being submitted for album of the year, Her Loss is also expected to be submitted for other categories such as best rap album, best rap performance, and best rap song.

The album includes several hit singles, such as Rich Flex and Spin Bout U, which could also be nominated for Grammys.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will be held on February 12, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Complete list of nominations will be announced in November 2023.