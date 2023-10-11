Rochelle Humes shares her two cents about Holly Willoughby This Morning exit

This Morning hosts Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle shared their cents about Holly Willoughby's shock exit from the show - saying her decision was 'heartbreaking' but she was 'quite rightly putting her family first'.

The TV presenter, 42, yesterday she was quitting the ITV programme 'for me and my family' - days after an alleged 'kidnap and murder plot' emerged.

Stand-in host Ms Humes opened today's show by sending her 'love, best wishes, and respect' to Ms Willoughby before adding that 'recent events, especially in the past week, have been hard to deal with'.

She told viewers: 'Holly loved her job here and was really looking forward to the future of the show but recent events, especially in the past week, have been hard to deal with and she's quite rightly putting her family first.'

Doyle added that her decision to leave was 'heartbreaking' but 'as Holly knows only too well, the show must go on'.

He added: 'On behalf of everyone here, in front and behind the camera, we just loved working with Holly. She made coming to work so much fun. We are really, really sad and we're really going to miss her.'

Emotional opening credits included messages for the outgoing host, which said 'we will miss you', 'family comes first' and 'goodbye Holly'.