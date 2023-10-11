Inside 'cheeky' Prince William's most used emoji

Prince William did not shy away from admitting what his favourite emoji is

While Prince William generally keeps his composure, the Prince of Wales will often break character and let the world in on his cheeky side.

This was made apparent when he and his wife Kate Middleton appeared on BBC’s Radio 1 to share what their most used emojis were.

The Duke of Cambridge gave a glimpse of his cheeky side and sarcastically claimed that he liked using the aubergine but later added what his favourite emoji was.

"Is this a clean thing or is this a family one?" he said when quizzed of his favourite emoji.

"I've been told not to say the aubergine so I've got to pick something else...it would have been the aubergine but I'm saying now—because I've got to be all grown up—its the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth's out...the crazy one."

Kate jumped in and gave a more subtle answer as she said: "Mine's probably got to be the heart with then the crying emoji - the sort of hysterical laughing [one] when things have gone wrong."