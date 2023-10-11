King Charles makes big announcement amid Prince Harry, Meghan's US stunt

King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla have unveiled their new plans amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip to NYC.

Charles and Camilla have revealed their first Commonwealth visit of reign, making a surprise announcement about their four-day royal tour to Kenya, which will start at the end of this month.

The royal dignitaries, in their first major step since taking their new roles in September, will celebrate the warm relationship between the two countries.

The royal family's official social media accounts shared surprise news on Wednesday when Harry and Meghan were busy attracting the spotlight in New York as they marked World Mental Health day.

The Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King and Queen, stated: "Their Majesties’ first visit to a Commonwealth country since The King acceded to the throne - is at the invitation of President Ruto of Kenya and comes as the country prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence. The Royal couple will visit Nairobi City County and Mombasa County."

King Charles and Camilla will start their visit to East Africa on Tuesday and stay until Friday, November 3. It will mark the monarch's first trip to a Commonwealth nation since ascending the throne last September and it will likely be an emotional visit for the King, as Kenya is where his mother became monarch.