Selena Gomez shares insight into her special bond with younger sister Gracie

Selena Gomez has recently shared insight into her special bond with 10-year-old sister Gracie.



Speaking to Wondermind via The Mirror, the Calm Down hit-maker shared that her sister “helps her keep perspective on life” especially at the time when she’s struggling with her mental health.

Selena said, “Gracie is so innocent and pure.”

“She helps me keep perspective on life. It's funny because she's 10; I am 31, and even with such a big age gap I love her advice,” confessed the Heart What It Wants crooner.

Selena shares she loves to spend time with Grace and calls her “very wise” according to her age.

“I don't love giving advice because I don't have all of the answers,” mentioned the Only Murders in the Building actress.

However, Selena believes that one should find a friend or a family member to open up about what they are feeling.

“It's very freeing to open up to someone. There is so much strength in being vulnerable,” stated the 31-year-old.

Earlier, Selena also reflected on the negative impact of body-shaming and spoke up about no longer having a “teenager’s body”.

In another interview with Fast Company, Selena added, “The beauty myth — an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self-consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfil society's impossible definition of flawless beauty.”