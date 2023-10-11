Meghan Markle white suit inspired by Kendall Jenner?

file footage

Meghan Markle seemingly took notes from Kendall Jenner’s fashion style during her attendance at a recent event.



The Duchess of Sussex exuded elegance in an ivory two-piece from Altuzarra as she attended a conference in New York City on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Meghan paired her wool off-the-shoulder top with a staple wide-leg trouser silhouette, completing the look with a contemporary makeover, a pair of emerald and sapphire dangle stud earrings, and cream-colored Aquazurra pumps.

Fans were quick to notice similarities between the Suits alum’s look with that of Jenner’s iconic 2018 Met Gala attire.

The Kardashians star looked ethereal as she posed in a custom off-white, off-the-shoulder jumpsuit, which featured a corset bodice, flared trousers and lace gloves.

Jenner wore her hair in a sleek updo, adorning her look with white heels, sparkle earrings, and a sharp glam-up.

Meghan is believed to be a loyal fan of bardot necklines and nude-colored outfits, reflecting her expensive taste with a royal touch.

The former actress joined Prince Harry to spread awareness about the impact of social media on a child’s mental health to commemorate World’s Mental Health Day at the event.