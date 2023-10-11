Kanye West wife Bianca Censori 'crime' family reacts to couple's Italy trip

Kanye West wife Bianca Censori’s family has expressed their disappointment for choosing not to see them while visiting Italy.

West and Censori made several headlines for their crude outings all across the month of August.

It was previously revealed that the Architect comes from an Italian family, who later moved to Australia before she was born.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Bianca’s cousin Fabiola Censori shared that she would have “loved” to meet her, adding: “It was a shame she didn't come and visit us when she was here in Italy on holiday.”



“We feel a bit ignored,” she expressed.

Another one of the former Yeezy employee’s relative echoed similar sentiments, saying, “I've heard all about her from other relatives and she sounds good fun – I imagine an evening out with her and Kayne would be very interesting.”

The outlet previously unearthed dangerous details about Bianca’s family, claiming that her father and uncles are part of a notorious crime group in Australia.

Her uncle Edmondo, 78, is infamously known as the ‘Al Capone of Melbourne,’ meanwhile, Bianca’s father Elia ‘Leo’ Censori, 69, has previously been incarcerated for possessing a prohibited heroic import and a loaded firearm.