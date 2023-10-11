Bradley Cooper explains how he and Carey Mulligan prep for 'Maestro' movie

File Footage

Bradley Cooper has recently explained how he and his Maestro co-star Carey Mulligan prepared for the intense movie.



Speaking to Vogue, the Silver Linings actor talked about his co-star, who played Leonard Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre in the movie.

“I knew her ability,” said the 48-year-old.

Cooper stated, “All I asked of her was to please do the prep with me; I said, ‘Will you go down this road where we’re basically going to bare our souls to each other?’ And she was like, ‘Okay, let’s do it, I’m game.’”

On the other hand, Mulligan opened up that she underwent “the most intense preparation” she’s ever done for a movie.

“To do justice to everything from Montealegre's accent to the relationship between her and Bernstein”, revealed the actress.

Moreover, Mulligan mentioned that the preparation included a “dream workshop” with Cooper, who also directed and co-wrote the movie.

“I guess Bradley’s been doing this kind of thing forever, using your dreams to connect your subconscious to the character’s, but it was new to me. But I had to go all in,” pointed out Mulligan.

Mulligan described the connection between the famed composer and his wife “profound” in the movie.

“They lit each other up. You can hear it: There are tapes of them trading anecdotes and it’s like they’re dancing,” she added.

In the end, Cooper said, “Maestro is not a biopic — rather, it’s a movie about a marriage. A very complicated marriage.”