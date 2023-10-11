Sonam Kapoor condemns violence on humanity amid Palestine-Israel conflict

Sonam Kapoor re-shares Gigi Hadid's statement related to Palestine and Israel conflict

Sonam Kapoor addressed the on-going conflict between Palestine and Israel, expressing her serious concerns over the loss of innocent lives.



Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood fashion icon re-shared Gigi Hadid’s statement in which she expressed her 'heartbreak' over 'decades long' war and 'unjustifiable tragedy' taking place in the current wave of Palestine-Israel violence since the last four days.



The Neerja actress further condemned the terror attacks on innocent civilians, saying, "Violence and death doesn’t lead to anything. It just destroys any humanity that exists in us."



The 38-year-old actress further shared late Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi’s meaningful quote, which emphasises on non-violence deeds.



"Non-violence is a weapon of the strong. Non-violence and truth are inseparable and presuppose one another," it reads.

"We may never be strong enough to be entirely nonviolent in thought, word and deed. But we must keep nonviolence as our goal and make strong progress towards it."

Earlier, renowned international celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Dwayne Johnson, Justin Bieber, among others, also came forward and sent prayers for the survivors and their families.



As per the latest reports, Gaza's health ministry said at least 900 people have been martyred and 4,600 wounded in the crowded coastal enclave from the recent clashes.

The Palestinian interior ministry said most of the targets were "towers, residential buildings, civil and service facilities, and many mosques."

Sonam Kapoor/Instagram



